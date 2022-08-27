India logs 9,520 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 9,520 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 27. India's active caseload currently stands at 87,311. The recovery rate currently is at 98.62 per cent. As many as 12,875 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 43,7,83,788.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

India recorded 9,520 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 27. India's active caseload currently stands at 87,311. The recovery rate currently is at 98.62 per cent. As many as 12,875 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 43,7,83,788.