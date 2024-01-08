trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707298
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
big news has come on the tension between Maldives and India that Boycott Maldives is trending on social media. Thousands of people of the country are expressing their protest by writing #BoycottMaldives. Maldives Minister Shiuna has deleted her tweet but after this incident the relations between the two neighboring countries have turned sour. The Maldives government has distanced itself from Shiuna's statement.

All Videos

RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
Play Icon4:7
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
Bihar's Education Minister makes controversial remark on Ram Mandir
Play Icon3:30
Bihar's Education Minister makes controversial remark on Ram Mandir
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Trends for Unsettling Reasons, Stirring Social Media Controversy
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Trends for Unsettling Reasons, Stirring Social Media Controversy
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Jammu Kashmir visit tomorrow
Play Icon1:13
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Jammu Kashmir visit tomorrow

Trending Videos

RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
play icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
play icon4:7
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
Bihar's Education Minister makes controversial remark on Ram Mandir
play icon3:30
Bihar's Education Minister makes controversial remark on Ram Mandir
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Trends for Unsettling Reasons, Stirring Social Media Controversy
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Trends for Unsettling Reasons, Stirring Social Media Controversy
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Jammu Kashmir visit tomorrow
play icon1:13
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Jammu Kashmir visit tomorrow
India-Maldives Controversy,Indians Cancel Maldives Trips,maldives vs lakshdweep,Maldives,President Mohamed Muizzu,india maldives hindi news,pm modi snorkelling video,indians visiting maldives,Mariyam Shiuna,india action on maldives,india out,explore lakshadweep,Maldives suspends ministers,boycott maldives,maldives 3 ministers suspended,maldives minister on pm modi,indians reaction on maldives,india maldives latest news,Breaking News,maldives india hindi news,