India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
G20 Summit 2023 India: The G20 conference held in India is being considered a successful event. Creating a consensus on the issue of Ukraine-Russia war in this meeting was no less than a big warning but it was successful in convincing India, China, Russia and the G7 countries. France was more concerned about why War Against Europe had not been used. Let us tell you that War in Ukraine was used in the draft. However, after several rounds of talks, Foreign Minister Russia and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval succeeded in convincing America.
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference

