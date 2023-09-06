trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658658
India preps up to surround China in neighbourhood itself

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India China Border Fight: India is preparing to corner China in its neighbourhood. The demand for arms from ASEAN countries is continuously increasing. Due to this, India can provide Tejas to ASEAN countries.
