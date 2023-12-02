trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694526
India Qatar Row: After PM Modi meeting hopes increased return of 8 Indians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
As per latest reports, statement of Indian Navy Chief has come to light. He has said that the former Indian Navy officer will return from Qatar soon. He also said that every effort is being made to bring him back.
