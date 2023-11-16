trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688571
India reached the final after defeating New Zealand

Nov 16, 2023
India Reaches World Cup 2023 Finals: India defeated New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final match played against New Zealand yesterday. With this, now Team India has reached the final of the World Cup.
