India records 1,946 new cases and 2,417 recoveries for COVID-19

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

In the past 24 hours, 1,946 new COVID-19 cases and 2,417 recoveries were recorded from India. The active caseload stands at 25,968. Total number of tests done during the previous day 2,60,806.