India records 628 new covid cases in last 24 hours

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
As per reports, drastic increases have been witnessed in India's covid cases. India records 628 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours. Let us tell you that out of these, 66 cases of new corona variant have been reported. Let us tell you that active cases have crossed 4 thousand.

