trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 08 said that voting Congress party in upcoming elections will give vitamins to Babars and Aurangzebs. Addressing a public rally in Khandwa, he said, “If you’ll give vote to Congress, you will give oxygen and vitamin to Babars and Aurangzebs. See how things turned in Karnataka.”
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Play Icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
Play Icon3:13
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Play Icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Play Icon4:17
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall
Play Icon1:20
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall

Trending Videos

Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
play icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
play icon3:13
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
play icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
play icon4:17
Pakistan faces lamination paper crisis
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall
play icon1:20
Jammu-Kashmir recieves heavy snowfall