trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660561
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India shattered China's arrogance in G-20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The G-20 summit has become historic for India. While India maintained its old relations with Russia through this summit, it also left no stone unturned in showing a diplomatic mirror to its neighboring country China. China kept building roads through the BRI project and India has drawn a blueprint to reach Europe by rail and ship. India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) has been announced on the first day of the summit on Saturday. This corridor is considered important in many ways.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
play icon1:17
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
Did Sunak get emotional while bidding farewell to India?
play icon1:4
Did Sunak get emotional while bidding farewell to India?
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon0:53
G20 Summit 2023: "Actions Of The Few Do Not Represent..." Justin Trudeau On Khalistan Extremism

Trending Videos

G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
play icon1:17
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
Did Sunak get emotional while bidding farewell to India?
play icon1:4
Did Sunak get emotional while bidding farewell to India?
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon0:53
G20 Summit 2023: "Actions Of The Few Do Not Represent..." Justin Trudeau On Khalistan Extremism
India-Middle East-Europe Corridor,G 20,g 20 summit 2023,New Delhi,Joe Biden,Narendra Modi,Modi,Italy,China,Economic Corridor,China Corridor,big Action On China G-20 Summit LIVE,G20 summit PM Modi Proposals,g20 summit 2023 in delhi live updates,Rishi Sunak to visit live news,G-20 Summit Latest Update,ramaphosa with modi,g20 summit delhi,g20 summit live,Rishi Sunak,modi today g20 speech,Modi live,G20,g20 summit 2023 in india,world news,