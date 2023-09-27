trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667616
India to play last one day match against Australia today

Sep 27, 2023
India Vs Australia 3rd Odi 2023: The last match of the ODI series between India and Australia will be played on 27 September 2023 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot. India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by winning the second ODI by 99 runs. At the same time, in the third match, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback. In such a situation, this will be India's last ODI match before the World Cup 2023. At the same time, many veteran players of Australia can also make a comeback in this match. Know when and where to watch the live telecast of the last match.
