trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658868
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs Bharat | When PM Modi read excerpts from ‘Vishnu Puran’ and explained meaning of ‘Bharat’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
A political row was triggered between BJP and I.N.D.I.A. bloc over the G20 invitation. In a press conference in 2019, PM Modi said that BJP never takes any decision in a hurry.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon1:39
"Will Only Agree To Trade Deal With India If...": Rishi Sunak
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution
play icon36:43
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution
Biden will bring bad news for G20 Pakistan!
play icon7:39
Biden will bring bad news for G20 Pakistan!
China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
play icon4:52
 China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
Pakistan secretly watching G20
play icon3:34
Pakistan secretly watching G20

Trending Videos

play icon1:39
"Will Only Agree To Trade Deal With India If...": Rishi Sunak
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution
play icon36:43
PM Modi's instructions on Sanatan controversy, Jaishankar advised to read the Constitution
Biden will bring bad news for G20 Pakistan!
play icon7:39
Biden will bring bad news for G20 Pakistan!
China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
play icon4:52
China confirms Xi Jinping not coming to New Delhi
Pakistan secretly watching G20
play icon3:34
Pakistan secretly watching G20