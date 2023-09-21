trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665370
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
MEA on India vs Canada: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the functioning of the Indian Consulate and High Commission in Canada has been affected by threats and intimidation. Due to this, we are not able to process visa applications in Canada at this time. We are constantly reviewing these. When the situation becomes normal we will restore normal procedures.
Follow Us

All Videos

MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon7:50
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon4:8
"Khalistan trying to provoke Hindus..." Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP, launches a new assault at Justin Trudeau
Lucknow Breaking: Bullet fired during party in Lucknow, student died in the incident
play icon0:50
Lucknow Breaking: Bullet fired during party in Lucknow, student died in the incident
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon3:6
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon4:35
"Justin Trudeau Needs To Come Clean" The World Wants Proof, Not Nonsensical Charges Levelled Against India

Trending Videos

MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon7:50
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon4:8
"Khalistan trying to provoke Hindus..." Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP, launches a new assault at Justin Trudeau
Lucknow Breaking: Bullet fired during party in Lucknow, student died in the incident
play icon0:50
Lucknow Breaking: Bullet fired during party in Lucknow, student died in the incident
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon3:6
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon4:35
"Justin Trudeau Needs To Come Clean" The World Wants Proof, Not Nonsensical Charges Levelled Against India
mea press conference,mea press conference live,mea live,india vs canada news,Justin Trudeau,justin trudeau india,mea on canada,mea on khalistan,mea on justin trudeau live,justin trudeau on hardeep nijjar,Trudeau,trudeau on hardeep nijjar,trudeau on india,trudeau on khalistan,modi meets jaishankar,ajit doval meets amit shah,India Bans Canada Visa,india bans canada,ban on canada visa live,Jaishankar on canada,india expels canadian diplomat reaction live,