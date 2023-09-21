trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665376
India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau scared of Indian government's decision!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Diplomatic relations between the two countries have deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of 'possible' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
India Canada Tension: Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Amit Shah on Khalistan issue
play icon1:43
India Canada Tension: Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Amit Shah on Khalistan issue
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
play icon0:57
Pakistan spoke on Canada, India reprimanded
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
play icon6:13
MEA Press Conference On India Canada VISA: Indian Government's statement on Nijjar
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
play icon3:20
India vs Canada: Foreign Ministry gave statement on Canada visa
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?
play icon7:50
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?

