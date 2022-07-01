India vs England test preview: Will India repeat the 35 year-old win | Zee News Sports

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah is relishing the challenge of being in "deep water" against revitalised England. Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the long-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston after the opener was ruled out on Thursday with a bout of Covid-19. The fast bowler has been preferred as captain to Virat Kohli, even though the former India skipper is in the squad.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

