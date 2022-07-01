NewsVideos

India vs England test preview: Will India repeat the 35 year-old win | Zee News Sports

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah is relishing the challenge of being in "deep water" against revitalised England. Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the long-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston after the opener was ruled out on Thursday with a bout of Covid-19. The fast bowler has been preferred as captain to Virat Kohli, even though the former India skipper is in the squad.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah is relishing the challenge of being in "deep water" against revitalised England. Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the long-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston after the opener was ruled out on Thursday with a bout of Covid-19. The fast bowler has been preferred as captain to Virat Kohli, even though the former India skipper is in the squad.

All Videos

Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
5:43
Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
1:0
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari
3:54
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari
Nupur Sharma Remark: Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Nupur Sharma
2:2
Nupur Sharma Remark: Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Nupur Sharma
Headline: New revelation in Udaipur murder case
1:38
Headline: New revelation in Udaipur murder case

Trending Videos

5:43
Udaipur case: Riyaz, accused of murder, was associated with the sleeper cell of ISIS
1:0
Kanhaiyalal murder case: NIA may bring accused to Jaipur
3:54
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure from the bike of accused Riyaz Attari
2:2
Nupur Sharma Remark: Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Nupur Sharma
1:38
Headline: New revelation in Udaipur murder case
Sports,