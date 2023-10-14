trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675042
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Vs Pakistan match will break Babar's dream!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tomorrow the match between India and Pakistan is going to be held in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Police has made concrete preparations for the match to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium. Let us tell you that the area around the stadium will be monitored with drones. Pakistan's HUM NEWS joined The Cricket Show today, see what happened?
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Calls For Peace Amid Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:14
PM Modi Calls For Peace Amid Israel-Hamas War
Israel Hamas War Update: Shocking video of airstrike on Gaza
play icon30:48
Israel Hamas War Update: Shocking video of airstrike on Gaza
Israel Hamas War Upate: Modi's 'Special Message'!
play icon44:7
Israel Hamas War Upate: Modi's 'Special Message'!
World Cup 2023: Akhtar's reaction before the Pakistan match!
play icon39:38
World Cup 2023: Akhtar's reaction before the Pakistan match!
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
play icon30:2
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza

Trending Videos

PM Modi Calls For Peace Amid Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:14
PM Modi Calls For Peace Amid Israel-Hamas War
Israel Hamas War Update: Shocking video of airstrike on Gaza
play icon30:48
Israel Hamas War Update: Shocking video of airstrike on Gaza
Israel Hamas War Upate: Modi's 'Special Message'!
play icon44:7
Israel Hamas War Upate: Modi's 'Special Message'!
World Cup 2023: Akhtar's reaction before the Pakistan match!
play icon39:38
World Cup 2023: Akhtar's reaction before the Pakistan match!
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
play icon30:2
Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza
world cup 2023 ind vs pak,World Cup 2023,Ind vs Pak,World Cup,Pakistan vs India,India vs Pakistan,Pak vs Ind,icc cricket world cup india,Cricket World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup,Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs pak 2023,ind vs pak match,ind vs pak narendra modi stadium,the cricket show,Zee News,ind vs pak in ahemdabad,ahemdabad stadium,india vs pakistan match in ahemdabad,where is ind vs pak match,ahemdabad stadium drone security,hum news,