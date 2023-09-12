trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661386
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Kohli will score his fifth century in Colombo!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be India’s third straight day in the field after their fixture against Pakistan went into the reserve day. India have made one change in their playing XI. India are going with three spinners with Axar Patel coming in for Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unchanged.
Follow Us

All Videos

India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
play icon0:47
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died

Trending Videos

India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
play icon10:25
India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Final ticket confirmed after Lanka's victory
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
play icon2:28
Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
play icon0:47
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
Asia Cup 2023,India vs Sri Lanka,asia cup live 2023,ind vs sri super 4 asia cup live score,india ka match,sri lanka match today,india live cricket,Asia Cup Live,Asia Cup,Asia Cup match,Sri Lanka,Asia Cup cricket,asia cup live match,asia cup live telecast,india live match today,india vs sri lanka match live,india live match,asia cup live match today,live cricket match today,