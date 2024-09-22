videoDetails

India wins against Bangladesh in Chennai Test

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

India Wins Chennai Test 2024: India has defeated Bangladesh in the Chennai Test. Bangladesh's second innings collapsed at 234 runs in front of a huge target of 515 runs. In the second innings, R Ashwin took 6 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets. Due to which Bangladesh team lost by 280 runs. R Ashwin showed all-round performance in the Chennai Test. While he scored 113 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, he broke the back of the Bangladesh team by taking 6 wickets.