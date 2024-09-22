Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796842https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/india-wins-against-bangladesh-in-chennai-test-2796842.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India wins against Bangladesh in Chennai Test

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India Wins Chennai Test 2024: India has defeated Bangladesh in the Chennai Test. Bangladesh's second innings collapsed at 234 runs in front of a huge target of 515 runs. In the second innings, R Ashwin took 6 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets. Due to which Bangladesh team lost by 280 runs. R Ashwin showed all-round performance in the Chennai Test. While he scored 113 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, he broke the back of the Bangladesh team by taking 6 wickets.

All Videos

Gas leakage in MP's Shahdol Soda Factory creates panic
Play Icon01:59
Gas leakage in MP's Shahdol Soda Factory creates panic
Hindu organizations protests over Tirupati Prasad Controversy
Play Icon03:02
Hindu organizations protests over Tirupati Prasad Controversy
Ghaziabad to hold Mahapanchayat over Juice Jihad
Play Icon07:38
Ghaziabad to hold Mahapanchayat over Juice Jihad
Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Speech LIVE from Jantar Mantar
Play Icon14:10
Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Speech LIVE from Jantar Mantar
PM Modi to address Indians community in New York
Play Icon01:50
PM Modi to address Indians community in New York

Trending Videos

Gas leakage in MP's Shahdol Soda Factory creates panic
play icon1:59
Gas leakage in MP's Shahdol Soda Factory creates panic
Hindu organizations protests over Tirupati Prasad Controversy
play icon3:2
Hindu organizations protests over Tirupati Prasad Controversy
Ghaziabad to hold Mahapanchayat over Juice Jihad
play icon7:38
Ghaziabad to hold Mahapanchayat over Juice Jihad
Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Speech LIVE from Jantar Mantar
play icon14:10
Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Speech LIVE from Jantar Mantar
PM Modi to address Indians community in New York
play icon1:50
PM Modi to address Indians community in New York