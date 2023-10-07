trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671982
India Wins Another Gold Medal in Asian Games 2023

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 Update: India has got another gold medal in the Asian Games today. With this medal the total number of medals has now become 96. India's performance in the ongoing Asian Games in China is tremendous. India can win 100 medals in Asian Games today.
