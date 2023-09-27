trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667644
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India wins silver in 50 meter rifle shooting in Asian Games

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has got another victory in the Asian Games 2023. India has got silver medal in 50 meter rifle shooting.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar lashed out at UNGA on terrorism
play icon9:8
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar lashed out at UNGA on terrorism
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Equestrian Gold Medalist
play icon4:3
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Equestrian Gold Medalist
Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to Adiala jail
play icon0:42
Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to Adiala jail
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
play icon1:17
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
play icon11:11
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar lashed out at UNGA on terrorism
play icon9:8
India Canada Tension: S Jaishankar lashed out at UNGA on terrorism
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Equestrian Gold Medalist
play icon4:3
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with Equestrian Gold Medalist
Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to Adiala jail
play icon0:42
Breaking: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to Adiala jail
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
play icon1:17
India Canada News: S Jaishankar rebuked on Canada's allegations like this
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
play icon11:11
S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
Asian Games 2023 LIVE,Asian Games 2023,Asian Games,india wins silver,rifle shooting,rifle shooting silver medal,50 meter rifle shooting,50 meter rifle shooting silver medal,india asian games,india asian games squad,india asian games 2023,india asian games rifle shooting,india asian games today,Silver Medal,silver medal in 50 meter rifle shooting,silver medal in rifle shooting,rifle shooting silver medal india,Zee News,trending news,sports news,breaking,