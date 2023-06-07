NewsVideos
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
The final match of the World Champions Trophy will be played between India vs Australia (Aus vs Ind test) at The Oval Cricket Ground in England (England) from 3 pm today. Before that, India has decided to bowl after winning the toss against Australia.

