India wins World Cup Match against Australia by 6 wickets

|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
India Vs Australia World Cup 2023: Big news related to the World Cup is coming out. India has defeated Australia by 6 wickets. Let us tell you that India had a target of 200 runs, crossing which KL Rahul led India to a spectacular victory.
