India won the series by defeating England in Dharamsala test

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
The last match of the five-match Test series between India and England was played in Dharamshala. Rohit and company won this match by an innings and 64 runs. With this victory, the Indian team captured the series 4-1.

