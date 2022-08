India@75: From 'Mother India' to 'Bahubali,' these are the films that defined independent India

They say that cinema reflects society. As India marks three-quarters of a century since its independence on August 15, here's a look back at some of the films that have shaped the country.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

They say that cinema reflects society. As India marks three-quarters of a century since its independence on August 15, here's a look back at some of the films that have shaped the country.