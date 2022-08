India@75: Important advancements in healthcare

From launching national-level initiatives to combat some of the world's deadliest diseases to becoming the world's vaccine provider, India has come a long way in healthcare.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

