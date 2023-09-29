trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668857
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
In a bid to achieve Aatmanirbharta in Defence, IAF will place orders for 156 more ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopters soon. ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopters to be deployed at both the China, and Pakistan borders by the Indian Armed Forces.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
play icon2:11
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
play icon1:12
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village

Trending Videos

play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
play icon2:11
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
play icon1:12
SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village
India,