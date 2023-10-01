trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669585
Indian ambassador misbehaves with Khalistan supporters, issue raised with Britain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Amidst the India-Canada tension, a shocking picture of the petty activities of Khalistan supporters has come to light in Britain. Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from visiting Glasgow Gurudwara. An attempt was made to forcibly enter his car. India has lodged a complaint with the British Foreign Ministry and the police on this matter.
