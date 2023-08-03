trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644143
NewsVideos
videoDetails

 Indian-American engineer was kicked out for talking with a dying relative in Hindi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
A 78-year-old Indian-American engineer was fired from his long-time job with a missile defence contractor in the US state of Alabama for speaking in Hindi with his dying relative in India over a video call

All Videos

play icon2:32
"Growing Discomfort In New Delhi" India To Ditch BRICS Summit, How Would It Affect The Geopolitics?
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
play icon2:55
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
play icon1:54
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
play icon5:34
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
Amit Shah Loksabha Speech: Amit Shah's Delhi government wants to hide the truth of war-corruption
play icon8:3
Amit Shah Loksabha Speech: Amit Shah's Delhi government wants to hide the truth of war-corruption

Trending Videos

play icon2:32
"Growing Discomfort In New Delhi" India To Ditch BRICS Summit, How Would It Affect The Geopolitics?
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
play icon2:55
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
play icon1:54
'Truth Will Come Out Soon' Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on Gyanvapi Survery
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
play icon5:34
Home Minister Amit Shah reverts on Delhi Service Bill In Lok Sabha
Amit Shah Loksabha Speech: Amit Shah's Delhi government wants to hide the truth of war-corruption
play icon8:3
Amit Shah Loksabha Speech: Amit Shah's Delhi government wants to hide the truth of war-corruption
india america,Indian origin,