Top 50 News Today: Watch headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Efforts for formation of new government in Maharashtra intensify...According to sources.. oath taking ceremony can be held in Mumbai on 5 December... oath taking is possible in Azad Maidan or Mahalaxmi Racecourt. Political activities intensify again before formation of government in Maharashtra. Mahayuti meeting postponed. Eknath Shinde suddenly went to Satara. Sanjay Shirsat of Shinde faction spoke on formation of government in Maharashtra...said- Shinde will neither become deputy CM nor central minister...

All Videos

Cyclone Fengal Update: High alert! Fengal storm havoc begins
Play Icon01:52
Cyclone Fengal Update: High alert! Fengal storm havoc begins
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon07:09
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Deshhit: Congress to Contest Delhi Elections Alone, No AAP Alliance
Play Icon48:14
Deshhit: Congress to Contest Delhi Elections Alone, No AAP Alliance
Baat Pate Ki: BJP MLA T Raja Threatens Bangladesh Over Hindu Attacks
Play Icon47:02
Baat Pate Ki: BJP MLA T Raja Threatens Bangladesh Over Hindu Attacks
Rajneeti: China’s Connection to Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Play Icon47:50
Rajneeti: China’s Connection to Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

