Indian Army begins Operation Trinetra in Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

The encounter going on in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir since Friday evening has been named Operation Trinetra by the security forces. Intermittent firing is going on in this area since yesterday. Five army soldiers have been martyred