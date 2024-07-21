Advertisement
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
The most trained and tough commandos of the Indian Army, i.e. Para Commandos, are now on a mission to find and eliminate terrorists hiding in the jungles... This shows that the terrorist infiltration done this time from across the border to terrorize India is not a common one... This time, highly trained, expert in guerilla warfare to fight in the jungles, Afghan terrorists equipped with modern weapons and having long-term combat experience have been sent to shed blood in India. However, their fate will be the same as their comrades... But as long as these foreign terrorists are alive, they pose a big threat to India. You see how a strategy has been made to find and eliminate these mercenaries in the jungles of Jammu.

