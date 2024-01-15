trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710024
Indian Army Deploys Drishti 10 near Pakistan Border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Drishti 10 Drone: Now Indian Army will deploy Drishti drone on Pakistan border against Pakistan. This will directly attack the weapons and drugs coming through the border crossing. Now the Indian Army has placed an order for 2 such drones. If its capacity is 2000 kilometers..then how and how far can it go in Pakistan. Understand the whole matter in detail in this report.

