Indian Army Rescue Operation Underway amid floods in Sikkim

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Sikkim Flood 2023: Flood like situation is visible in Sikkim amid heavy rains. At some places the bridges have been broken due to heavy rains and at some places there has been havoc due to floods. Meanwhile, the rescue operation of the army is going on. Know what is the current situation in this report.

Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
play icon5:18
Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
play icon10:52
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:1
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
play icon6:14
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA
play icon1:40
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA

