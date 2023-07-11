NewsVideos
Indian Army's action on terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The campaign against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is continuing and now, taking a major action against terror funding, the NIA has arrested 10 former terrorists. All banned organizations are associated with JKLF and Hurriyat.

