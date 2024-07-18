videoDetails

Indian K9 Dog squad deployed at Paris Olympics 2024

| Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Two brave men of CRPF's elite dog squad K-9 have reached Paris, the capital of France, and will be deployed for the security of different venues in the Paris Olympics starting from July 26. Earlier, pictures of both of them have surfaced, in which they are seen under the Eiffel Tower with their team. A total of 10 K-9 teams will be responsible for the security of the Olympics and two of them will be from India for the first time. After going through rigorous tests conducted at CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School, they have been selected for this work.