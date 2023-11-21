trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690816
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Maulana told the Pakistanis fiercely

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
This time also Pakistan crossed the boundaries of civility. Out of jealousy towards India, he first raised questions on the toss. Then the World Cup was declared fixed. His expert could see a chip in the ball. Even with so much jealousy, the Pakistanis were not satisfied, so prayers were read for India's defeat in the semi-finals and then the finals.India won 10 matches, losing only in the final. So now it is being celebrated in Pakistan. This is being said to be a system of nature. It is being said that this was the fate of the infidels.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What did the workers say on camera for the first time?
Play Icon8:3
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What did the workers say on camera for the first time?
UP ATS big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Play Icon2:54
UP ATS big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Raids in Uttar Pradesh amid Halal Certification Row
Play Icon9:6
Raids in Uttar Pradesh amid Halal Certification Row
World Cup 2023:
Play Icon2:5
World Cup 2023: "Overconfidence" Shahid Afridi Reveals Reason Behind India's Loss Against Australia
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
Play Icon5:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What did the workers say on camera for the first time?
play icon8:3
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What did the workers say on camera for the first time?
UP ATS big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
play icon2:54
UP ATS big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Raids in Uttar Pradesh amid Halal Certification Row
play icon9:6
Raids in Uttar Pradesh amid Halal Certification Row
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:5
World Cup 2023: "Overconfidence" Shahid Afridi Reveals Reason Behind India's Loss Against Australia
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
play icon5:0
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel
pm modi meets rohit sharma,pm modi meets cricketers,pm modi meets team india,pm modi meets cricketers today,india lost world cup final 2023,india lost world cup,World Cup,world cup final 2023,Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli,Pakistani Reaction On PM Modi Meet With Indian Team LIVE,pm modi world cup final,shoaib akhtar on kohli,ICC World Cup 2023,pm modi meets rohit and virat,Australia Beats India In World Cup 2023 LIVE,pm modi in stadium,pm modi in india dressing room,