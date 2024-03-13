NewsVideos
'Indian Muslims Need Not Worry As CAA', Says Home Ministry

Mar 13, 2024
CAA Rules Update: Amidst all the doubts on CAA, the Home Ministry has issued a statement. The Home Ministry then tried to further clarify the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Home Ministry said, '18 crore Indian Muslims do not need to fear the Citizenship Amendment Act under any circumstances. This will not affect their citizenship and community. Petition has been filed against CAA in the Supreme Court.

