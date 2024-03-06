NewsVideos
Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk in Kochi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
A new helicopter MH 60R Seahawk is being inducted into the Indian Navy. MH 60-R Seahawk helicopter, also known as Romeo helicopter. It has been given a water cannon salute.. Indian Navy pilots have been training on it for some time. Today it is being officially included in the Indian Navy.

