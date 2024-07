videoDetails

Indian Navy to get 6 New Submarine, know details

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Indian Navy: India's strength in the sea will increase. Navy will get 6 new submarines. The 6 submarines that the Navy will get under Project-75i will increase the strength of the Indian Navy. These submarines can remain underwater for longer periods than AIP systems, which is very important for any long deployment and in war-like situations. Submarines with AIP will make India more powerful in the sea than before.