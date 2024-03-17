NewsVideos
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Another example of the growing influence of the Indian Navy has been seen. Indian Navy VS has saved a ship from Somalian pirates. During the rescue operation, pirates also attacked a Navy warship. But Indian soldiers did not stop the operation. Indian Navy has once again proved its strength in the world. The Navy has once again proved that with its presence the Indian Ocean is completely safe. It was captured by Somali pirates. After 40 hours of action by Indian Navy. These robbers were forced to surrender.

