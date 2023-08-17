trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650221
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Soldier Receives Heartwarming Welcome As He Returns To His Village

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
When a soldier returned to his village, his family welcomed him in this manner.

All Videos

Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
play icon18:59
Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Sushil said – These people call our black temple Khankay Maula
play icon9:6
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Sushil said – These people call our black temple Khankay Maula
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
play icon9:54
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
play icon1:44
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!

Trending Videos

Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
play icon18:59
Big news from MP-Chhattisgarh, know the election strategy behind the list
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Sushil said – These people call our black temple Khankay Maula
play icon9:6
Taal Thok Ke: Kashmiri Pandit Sushil said – These people call our black temple Khankay Maula
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
play icon9:54
'Indian Muslims were first Hindus'- Ghulam Nabi Azad
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
play icon1:44
47 guns seized from the house of a US judge accused of murdering wife
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!
play icon7:20
The alliance of I.N.D.I.A is broken!