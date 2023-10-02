trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669638
Indian women's team wins bronze medal in Roller Skating

Oct 02, 2023
India Wins Bronze Medal in Roller Skating: The Indian women's team performed brilliantly in roller skating. Let us tell you that women have achieved a spectacular victory in 3000 relay. Those who won medals included Sanjana Batula, Kartika Jagadeeswaran, Hiral Sadhu and Arati Kasturi Raj.
