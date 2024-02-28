trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725802
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Youth Congress Stages Protest in Lucknow Over Alleged UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us
The Indian Youth Congress took to the streets in Lucknow to protest against the alleged paper leak in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

All Videos

Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
Play Icon01:32
Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Play Icon02:40
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Play Icon02:25
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:47
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
Play Icon05:37
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns

Trending Videos

Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
play icon1:32
Jairam Thakur comments after suspension from Himachal Assembly
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
play icon2:40
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes huge remark on BJP over Himachal Political Crisis
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
play icon2:25
Himachal Congress MLAs to hold important meet today
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:47
Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns
play icon5:37
Himachal crisis deepens as minister Vikramaditya resigns