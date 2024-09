videoDetails

India's 5G market is bigger than that of America, says PM in New York

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

PM Modi America Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people of Indian origin in New York on the second day of his US visit. After reaching Nassau Veterans Collegium in New York, thousands of people raised slogans of Modi-Modi. After this, the US national anthem was played and then the Indian national anthem.