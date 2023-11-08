trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685954
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's dangerous plan on Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Next time when terrorists try to infiltrate from Pakistan, they will not be attacked from the ground, but will be attacked directly from the sky. Indian Army is soon going to get dangerous and powerful Apache attack helicopters.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
Play Icon21:18
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA: Complete analysis of Nitish sex statement
Play Icon15:4
DNA: Complete analysis of Nitish sex statement
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
Play Icon4:22
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
Play Icon12:12
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
Play Icon36:7
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?

Trending Videos

DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
play icon21:18
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA: Complete analysis of Nitish sex statement
play icon15:4
DNA: Complete analysis of Nitish sex statement
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
play icon4:22
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
play icon12:12
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
play icon36:7
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
indian army operation in pakistan,indian army tank in loc,Indian Army helicopter,indian army in action,indian army at loc,India Pakistan border,Pakistan news,indian apache helicopter,Apache helicopter,apache helicopter india,indian army apache helicopter,Indian Air Force,Attack helicopter,Apache attack helicopter,Indian armed forces,Pakistan Army,apache helicopter for indian army,indian army 6 apache helicopters,indian army demands 39 apache helicopters,PoK,