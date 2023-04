videoDetails

India's elderly dream of dying in holy Hindu city of death

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Murali Mohan Sastry has a death wish. He and his wife left behind their lives in Hyderabad to come to the holy Hindu city of Varanasi. Holy Hindu city of Varanasi is also known as the City of Death. Sastry is a resident of Mumukshu Bhavan, Sanskrit for "Salvation House".