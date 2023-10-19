trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677216
India's First Rapid Rail: PM Modi will inaugurate the rapid rail

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
India's First Rapid Rail EXCLUSIVE: Now people will be able to cover long distances in less time. Modi government has given a big gift to the country during Navratri. Now you will be able to travel a long distance by taking a ticket of just Rs 30.
Joe Biden speaks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
Joe Biden speaks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
India's First Rapid Rail: Travel a long distance by taking a ticket of just Rs 30.
India's First Rapid Rail: Travel a long distance by taking a ticket of just Rs 30.
Israel launched rapid rocket attacks on Gaza last night
Israel launched rapid rocket attacks on Gaza last night
Many Countries come over streets to protest against Israel-Hamas Conflict
Many Countries come over streets to protest against Israel-Hamas Conflict
Watch how bomb alert siren created ruckus at mid night
Watch how bomb alert siren created ruckus at mid night

