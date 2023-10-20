trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677644
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India's First Rapid Rail to run at a speed of 180 Kms

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
India's First Rapid Rail EXCLUSIVE: India is going to get its first rapid rail today. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first rapid rail in Ghaziabad today. See in the video why this rapid rail is special?
Follow Us

All Videos

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey and Madha Shankar Promotes ‘12th Fail’ In Bihar, Gets Candid
play icon5:3
Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey and Madha Shankar Promotes ‘12th Fail’ In Bihar, Gets Candid
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Praises Kohli's Century, Hopes For 2011 Triumph
play icon2:30
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Praises Kohli's Century, Hopes For 2011 Triumph
US Military attacked with missiles and drones
play icon1:52
US Military attacked with missiles and drones
Muslim country launches huge attack on Israel with missiles and drones
play icon5:1
Muslim country launches huge attack on Israel with missiles and drones
India Canada Latest News: Canada surrenders in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon1:38
India Canada Latest News: Canada surrenders in Nijjar Murder Case

Trending Videos

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey and Madha Shankar Promotes ‘12th Fail’ In Bihar, Gets Candid
play icon5:3
Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey and Madha Shankar Promotes ‘12th Fail’ In Bihar, Gets Candid
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Praises Kohli's Century, Hopes For 2011 Triumph
play icon2:30
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Praises Kohli's Century, Hopes For 2011 Triumph
US Military attacked with missiles and drones
play icon1:52
US Military attacked with missiles and drones
Muslim country launches huge attack on Israel with missiles and drones
play icon5:1
Muslim country launches huge attack on Israel with missiles and drones
India Canada Latest News: Canada surrenders in Nijjar Murder Case
play icon1:38
India Canada Latest News: Canada surrenders in Nijjar Murder Case
Rapid Rail,delhi meerut rapid rail,rapid rail train,rapid train,first rapid rail,Regional Rapid Transit System,rapid rail station,rapid rail news,rapid train in india,rapid rail in india,india's first rapid rail,rapid rail corridor,rapid rail delhi to meerut,rapid train project,rapid rail train duhai,indias first rapid train,Rapid,RRTS train,rapid train delhi to meerut,rapid rail india,ncrtc rapid rail,super rapid train,rapid rail delhi ncr,