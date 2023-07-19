trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637299
Indonesia Breaking: Train collided with trailer in Indonesia, trailer turned into fireball

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
INDONESIA BREAKING: There has been a major train accident in Indonesia, in the accident, the speeding train hit the trailer, after which the trailer turned into a fireball.
