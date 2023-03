videoDetails

Indore's Balleshwar Mahadev temple roof collapses

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

A big accident has been reported in Indore on Ram Navami. This incident happened in Shri Baleshwar Mahadev Mandir. More than 25 people have fallen due to the collapse of the stepwell roof in the temple. At present the rescue operation is going on and the policemen are trying to save the people.